NEW ORLEANS – Many people have insecurities about their bodies, and our size-obsessed culture can make those issues even worse. But one Magazine Street boutique owner wants to make sure that anyone shopping in her store leaves feeling stylish, beautiful and just the way they are.

Growing up, Kay Charbonnet struggled with her weight. By the time she was a teenager, she was a size 22.

“I remember being in high school or middle school and the school didn’t sell gym shorts in my size. So my mom had to buy two and sew them together,” Kay said.

Her grandmother made all of her clothing, which inspired her to dream of a career in the fashion industry. She loved fashion, but shopping was a different story. To this day Kay is haunted by one Magazine Street shopping trip.

“I started picking out items to buy, and each time the woman kept saying, ‘I don’t think that’s going to be in your size,’ ‘You can’t afford that and you can’t fit that,’” Kay said.

Negative shopping experiences pushed Kay to open her own Magazine Street store called “Kay’s” in 2014. By the time the doors had opened, she had already lost more than 100 pounds.

“When I opened the shop, I decided even though I’m not that size growing up, [customers] should feel comfortable going into a small boutique. They should be able to go into any store on Magazine Street and shop with their girlfriends,” Kay said.

Kay’s carries everything from extra small to a 3x size. And while most stores call it a plus-sized section…

“I call it thick and juicy,” Kay said.

The store’s Instagram page shows women of all shapes and sizes serving style. In her store, no woman should ever feel like Kay felt on that terrible shopping trip on Magazine Street.

“I remember crying into my hands because she wouldn’t help me,” Kay said. “So I decided to open this up so that no girl walks down the street and says, 'they won’t help me.'”

Kay says it is not just about believing or saying that every woman is beautiful. She is putting her money where her mouth is and creating a space where every woman can highlight her beauty, no matter what size she picks up.

Kay’s store is at 5419 Magazine Street.

