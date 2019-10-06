The New York City Fire Department is responding to a report of a helicopter crash on the roof of a skyscraper in midtown Manhattan that killed the pilot.

An alert from FDNY's Twitter page said that firefighters were on the scene at 787 7th Ave, after a helicopter crashed on top of the building. The building is located between 51st and 52nd street.

Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the crash. He said that the helicopter made an emergency landing on the building, but did not know why.

The governor said that the fire department had the fire under control.

An FDNY spokesman said that one person was injured, and that there may be causalities involving the helicopter. Governor Cuomo said that no injuries had been reported for people inside of the building.

"If you are a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD from 9-11" Cuomo said. "I remember that morning all too well. My mind goes wherever New Yorkers' minds go."

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement on Twitter after the crash.

"We are gathering information about an accident involving a helicopter that crashed into a building in Midtown Manhattan," the statement read. "We will post a statement as soon as we have confirmed information. Please contact the NYPD and NYFD for information about the scene."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.