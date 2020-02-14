Actor Orlando Bloom decided to permanently attach his 9-year-old son Flynn to him by getting a tattoo of his name. In a unique move, he did it in Morse code.

Only problem: He misspelled it. It reads "Frynn."

Bloom showed off the tattoo on this right arm. Along with the Morse code was the date and time of Flynn's birth.

"new #tattoo can you guess who?" Bloom posted on Instagram with a photo.

RELATED: Oscars viewership plunges to record low

RELATED: 2020 Oscars broke or tied 5 Guinness world records

Before he gave away the answer, people were having fun guessing what the message was.

"GPS coordinates for your first kiss with Katy or your sons birth?" said one, referencing Bloom's fiance, singer Katy Perry.

But a few noticed the typo.

Tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi also posted the photo and fessed up to the error, promising to fix it.

"A beautiful reminder for @orlandobloom of his son 👨‍👦" he wrote, before adding. "And yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed :)" he wrote.

Flynn's mother is model Miranda Kerr.