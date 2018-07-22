HATTIESBURG, MS -- 83 cats and dogs that were saved in last week’s Jones County rescue left Mississippi Saturday morning.

According to CBS affiliate WJTV, the animals are on their way to Northern Virginia to begin the next stage in their recovery.

Many volunteers were on hand at Bobby Chain Municipal Airport to see off the animals they rescued last week.

Julia Breaux, Mississippi Legislative Director For the Humane Society of the United States, thinks the animals will eventually be able to be placed into loving homes.

"So today we're going to be transporting out the Dogs that were seized in the Jones County case to our shelter partners in Northern Virginia in the Manassas area. There those animals will be taken into different shelter partnering areas and taken into foster care where they can recover and be placed into loving homes."

Now that the animals are headed towards a better life, the issue shifts towards Mississippi’s animal cruelty laws.

"I think this case really really highlights the need for Mississippi to have first offense felony cruelty. But in Mississippi, no matter how egregious the crime is, no matter if it's torture or if it's intentional starvation, or setting a dog on fire, you are only able to charge that person with one count of misdemeanor cruelty” said Breaux.

In all, 83 of the 89 rescued cats and dogs made the trip to Virginia. Two of the animals were adopted by rescuers, one was unable to travel due to medical reasons, two were euthanized due to terminal illness and one passed away due to illness after being rescued.

