TAMPA, Fla. — Tuesday morning in a medical hearing, a judge did not make a ruling on whether 3-year-old Noah McAdams will be mandated to receive chemotherapy or if his parents can seek alternative treatment.

Instead, the judge said they'll meet again Wednesday at 8 A.M. to hear from other doctors about what is best for the boy.

According to Florida law, when it’s a situation of life or death, the state can mandate medical treatment for a child.

For now, McAdams is in state custody but is being allowed to live with his grandparents. His parents have also been granted visitation rights.

He’s only received one treatment and hasn’t gotten any since.

Noah’s mother, Taylor Bland says her son has been traumatized by this whole ordeal.

“He’s never been separated from us for this long and been restricted to when he can and cannot see his parents. He has no idea what’s going on. When we saw him yesterday, he was terrified to do anything,” Bland said.

Noah McAdams was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia also known as ALL on April 4. It is one of the most common and survivable forms of childhood cancers. However, treatment could take years.

The family’s lawyer supports the parents in wanting to take a more holistic approach. Up until this point, Bland-Bell says they’ve been treating him with CBD oil, fresh foods and Alkaline water.

Supporters of Taylor Bland and Joshua McAdams were also at the courthouse Tuesday. Victoria and Kevin shared their daughter, Lilli’s story after they stopped doing chemo and resorted to vitamins, supplements, and cannabis therapy.

Victoria said, “She is healthy, she is still in remission, she gets bloodwork done, everything’s coming back clear.”

Victoria and Kevin want to testify at Wednesday’s hearing in hopes of convincing the judge to let Noah’s parents treat their son as they wish. In the meantime, Taylor Bland and Joshua McAdams’ attorney will likely call on other doctors who support alternative treatment.

If the judge decides the parents are within their legal rights, McAdams will go back with his parents.

Note: This is a developing story.

