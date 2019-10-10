CLEVELAND — Authorities are on scene downtown, where a portion of a parking garage has partially collapsed.

Police say a crane dropped a beam on top of the garage, located at E. 14th Street and Euclid Avenue in the Playhouse Square district.

Euclid Avenue from E. 14th to E. 18th streets is currently closed. Police say the street will likely remain closed for another two hours, as of 2 p.m.

EMS crews have told 3News that no injuries have been reported. Witnesses on scene say the moment sounded like a loud "boom."

WKYC