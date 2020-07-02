SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman in her 60s was attacked by her neighbor's dogs while walking her own dog.

The sheriff's office said the attack happened Friday afternoon on Mayflower Road in Spring Hill. First responders said the woman was walking her dog when as many as six of her neighbor's dogs got out of the house -- some of which started attacking.

Fire Rescue crews said five other people ran over to help, but they were also attacked. The woman was airlifted to a local trauma center in critical condition.

Animal Services has one of the dogs in custody and is working to get the others out of the home. Deputies said after the dogs attacked, they ran back to their house.

The dogs escaped from an open "slider" at the home, deputies said. Investigators said they don't know who owns the dogs, but a woman from the house tried to help get them off.

