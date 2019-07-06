VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pharrell Williams visited the memorial at the Virginia Beach municipal center on Friday.
Pharrell met the family of Ryan Cox. He did not do any interviews or speak to reporters.
He silently paid respects at the memorial during his visit.
