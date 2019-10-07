The National Weather Service declared a "Flash Flood Emergency" for New Orleans as thunderstorms dropped more than six inches of rain and prompted flood and tornado warnings.

Commuters were stranded as flood water inundated city streets, businesses and homes took on water and parts of the city that typically never see flooding had feet of water.

Viewers sent in several photos and videos to WWL-TV that helped us capture what happened in our area:

Severe weather rocks New Orleans area ahead of potential Hurricane Barry Viewer photos show the water spout that formed over Lake Pontchartrain Wednesday morning. UNO officials said it touched down near their campus but not on campus. No injuries were reported. A WWL-TV viewer photo shows parked cars threatened by street flooding in Central City. A large pickup truck gets flood waters up to nearly the top of its wheels Wednesday morning during an intense, nearly 100-year storm that hit New Orleans. This is the 1900 block of Gravier Street. Another image shows how quickly water built up in the Uptown area around Magazine Street Wednesday morning, ahead of potential Hurricane Barry's landfall on Louisiana projected for Saturday. A man kayaks through an Uptown street as rains from a nearly 100-year storm came down on New Orleans Wednesday morning. The storm was a band of weather that came ahead of potential Hurricane Barry, which is projected to make landfall on Louisiana Saturday. A man attempts to help a driver whose car was stuck under the I-610 overpass at St. Bernard Avenue in flood waters from a nearly 100-year storm that hit New Orleans Wednesday morning. The rains came ahead of potential Hurricane Barry, which is projected to make landfall on Louisiana Saturday. The image shows water building up on Uptown streets around Magazine Street. Flooding caused traffic both on and below the Interstate throughout Wednesday morning around New Orleans. A utilty truck gets flood waters up to nearly the top of its wheels Wednesday morning during an intense, nearly 100-year storm that hit New Orleans. This is the 1900 block of Gravier Street. Another image shows how quickly water built up in the Uptown area around Magazine Street Wednesday morning, ahead of potential Hurricane Barry's landfall on Louisiana projected for Saturday. Cars attempt to drive through flood waters caused from a nearly 100-year rain storm that hit New Orleans Wednesday. This is on the French Quarter side of Claiborne Avenue and Conti Street. A truck attempts to drive through flood waters caused from a nearly 100-year rain storm that hit New Orleans Wednesday. This is on the French Quarter side of Claiborne Avenue and Conti Street. Flooding on the Westbank Expressway in Gretna Spotted on St. Charles Ave.

Videos from across the Metro Area came in through social media:

People resorted to paddling kayaks through the streets to run their errands and get to work today.

An LSU student was seen rescuing someone from their flooded car.

Rising water shut down streets and flooded businesses.

A waterspout formed on Lake Pontchartrain

