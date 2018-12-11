MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) - A small plane has crashed near a pier in Myrtle Beach on Monday afternoon, CBS Affiliate WBTW is reporting.

The incident happened near Springmaid Pier with the plane ending up in the surf.

Myrtle Beach Fire Water Rescue said the pilot has been taken to the hospital. They had no other information on the pilot's condition.

Initial reports indicate only the pilot was onboard the aircraft.

Kirk Lovell, the Director of Air Service and Business Development at the Myrtle Beach airport, said a general aviation aircraft went down in the water.

