KILGORE, Texas — A very bold pit bull decided he was too good for the backseat of a police car and instead "hijacked" the vehicle and ate the officer's beef jerky, according to the Kilgore Police Department in Texas.

In a post to Facebook Saturday night, police said they responded to an animal control call regarding an "aggressive pit bull."

An officer found the dog and tried to coax him into the caged backseat of the police car, the post said.

But the dog, named "Cujo" by officers, had other ideas.

"Cujo decided he wasn't going to jail and instead jumped into the front seat," police said. The officer tried to get the dog out of the driver's seat but Cujo became aggressive, forcing the officer to shut the door between them for safety.

"The officer's car had been hijacked!" police said. The smooth criminal quickly made himself comfortable. "[Cujo] was now enjoying the A/C and the officer's beef jerky."

The officer texted a photo of Cujo inside the car to the police chief who noted that the dog didn't look very happy.

The bamboozled officer responded in a text, "He ain't, and neither am I."

An Animal Control officer eventually arrived at the scene and Cujo was taken into custody.

"The only injury sustained in this incident was to the officer's pride," police said.