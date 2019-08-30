Minor league baseball pitcher Blake Bivens shared a heartbreaking Instagram post honoring his wife, son and mother-in-law Thursday night. It's his first public statement since all three were found dead in Virginia earlier this week.

"Two days ago my heart was turned to ash," Bivens wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of his slain family members. "My life as I knew it is destroyed."

His wife, 25-year-old Emily Bernard Bivens, 14-month-old son Cullen Micah Bivens, and Emily's mom, Joan Denise Jefferson Bernard, 62, were found dead by police Tuesday morning. Authorities arrested Matthew Thomas Bernard, Emily's brother, and charged him with three counts of first-degree murder.

"The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words," Bivens wrote. "I shake and tremble at the thought of our future without them."

