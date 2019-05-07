VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said the body of an 8-year-old child was found along the beach at 39th Street on Friday.
The child was reported missing in the area of the Oceanfront near the Boardwalk around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the child was last seen along the "water's edge."
As police continued to search for the child overnight, a body was discovered by a person around 2 a.m. along the beach at 39th Street.
The body was identified as the missing 8-year-old child.
Police said the child's name will not be released.
