VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said the body of an 8-year-old child was found along the beach at 39th Street on Friday.

The child was reported missing in the area of the Oceanfront near the Boardwalk around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the child was last seen along the "water's edge."

As police continued to search for the child overnight, a body was discovered by a person around 2 a.m. along the beach at 39th Street.

The body was identified as the missing 8-year-old child.

Police said the child's name will not be released.

