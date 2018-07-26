ROSWELL, Ga. -- Two Roswell police officers who were caught on video flipping a coin to determine if a speeding motorist would go to jail were fired Thursday morning.

In a story first reported by 11Alive, the video showed what happened after Sarah Webb was pulled over for allegedly speeding past a Roswell cruiser last April.

In the body camera video, officers Courtney Brown and Kristee Wilson are heard discussing what they should with Webb. Brown, who had added a reckless driving charge because of wet pavement, tells Wilson that she didn't have speed detection. Wilson says she doesn't have any tickets.

That's when Brown opened a coin flip app on her phone.

A tearful Webb was handcuffed and placed in the back of the police patrol car.

The officers had been placed on administrative leave.

On July 9, the charges against Webb were dismissed.

It wasn't until 11Alive began asking questions two months after the incident that the officers were placed on administrative leave. A source inside the police department told 11Alive that one of the officers was still on the job as of Tuesday morning. She was pulled from a class where she was learning how to be a field training officer.

