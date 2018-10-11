Police in DeKalb County have arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly murdering his friend over money.

Warrants were issued for Maleik Woods of Tucker, Georgia, on Tuesday charging him with felony murder and armed robbery in the death of Francisco Zapata a day earlier on Weatherly Drive.

Investigators said the victim and Woods were friends and that Zapata died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Woods was captured on Thursday without incident by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit.

