SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. — If you're headed to the beach for some fun in the sun, you may want to watch where you step.

Wind and tides are washing Portuguese man o'wars onto South Carolina beaches — at least three in the last week. Two were found on Wednesday morning alone, one on Sullivan's Island and another on Folly Beach.

That was the first Portuguese man o'war sighting on Sullivan's Island, according to public officials.

However, Folly Beach seems to be a popular destination, since another Portuguese man o'war reportedly popped up on that beach last week.

No stings have been reported this season, but officials are asking beach-goers to "use extreme caution in the ocean and on the beach."

They are venomous creatures, with tentacles that can deliver a painful sting. While pain typically subsides after three hours, red welts can last up to three days. And in rare cases, their sting can cause an allergic reaction.

So, it's best to keep your distance. However, if you are stung by a Portuguese man o'war, rinse with salt water right away.