ST PAUL, Minn. — Rain, sleet, snow... but not the polar vortex.

The U.S. Postal Service has joined the growing list of closures for Wednesday, Jan. 30. The USPS announced that will suspend delivery on Wednesday for Minnesota, Western Wisconsin, Iowa and Western Illinois.

The USPS cited "deteriorating weather conditions." There will also be no collection mail pickup or residential or commercial package pickup on Wednesday. Some local post offices may be open.

The Minnesota Senate is also hunkering down. All hearings for Wednesday have been canceled.

"Due to the extreme weather forecasted for tomorrow, and in the interest of the safety of members of the public who have interest in attending committee, all of tomorrow’s hearings have been cancelled by their respective chairs," Communications Director Katie Fulkerson said in a statement. "The Senate will officially remain open, however, and Senators/staff will commute into the office at their own discretion."

St. Paul's recycling collection will be delayed, but they don't expect to have a garbage delay. Minneapolis says its garbage, recycling and organics collection will continue as normal on Wednesday.

