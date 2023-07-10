Powerball: Winning numbers for Monday's $675M jackpot

Powerball hasn't had a jackpot winner since April 19.

WASHINGTON — Powerball is offering its ninth largest jackpot ever for Monday night's drawing.

The jackpot prize surged to an estimated $675 million on Monday after strong ticket sales.

Powerball is one of two lottery games with a hefty prize on the line. A combined $1.1 billion is on the line between Monday night's Powerball jackpot and Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot, which is sitting at $480 million.

Jackpot winners have the option to be paid out the full amount over 29 years, or choose the smaller cash option. The cash option for Monday's drawing is $340.9 million.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for 7/10/23?

The winning numbers were 34-58-24-2-53, Powerball 13 and Power Play 2.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

