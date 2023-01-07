Powerball: Winning numbers for Saturday's $320 million jackpot

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

WASHINGTON — The winning numbers for Saturday's $320.6 million Powerball jackpot drawing have been revealed.

Saturday's numbers were 35-36-44-45-67 and the Powerball was 14. It was not immediately announced whether anyone won the jackpot.

While the jackpot was previously estimated on the Powerball website to be $325 million, it was announced as a $320.6 million prize during Saturday night's live drawing.

If no one wins the top prize, the jackpot will grow even larger for Monday evening's Powerball drawing.

Then just one day later, more than $1 billion will be on the line during Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The Mega Millions prize has steadily grown larger over more than two months without a winner and now ranks as the fifth-largest prize in U.S. history.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are a meager one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes. The latest major tweak came in 2021, when Powerball officials added a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

The next Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Eastern on Monday.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)