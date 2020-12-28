Biden calls out Trump administration's 'irresponsibility' during transition

Biden's remarks come after meeting with members of his national security and foreign policy review teams.

President-elect Joe Biden called the transition process with the Trump administration "nothing short of irresponsibility."

The remarks were made following a meeting with members of his national security and foreign policy review teams to discuss the challenges the Biden-Harris administration will "inherit" when they take office on Jan. 20.

Biden said the last four years saw "our security jeopardized by the go-it-alone approach of this administration" and brought "a lot of damage" to American leadership.

"The truth is the challenges we face today can't be solved by any one country acting alone," Biden said in front of his team. "I'm eager to hear your assessment."

Biden's remarks will come a day after President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion-plus COVID-19 and annual federal spending package providing relief for millions of Americans.