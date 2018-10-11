The race for Georgia's governor remains the biggest story in the state. As we head into the weekend after one unforgettable week, we remain no closer to a conclusion.

Friday, the president got involved in the debate on Twitter.

"You mean they are just now finding votes in Florida and Georgia – but the Election was on Tuesday? Let's blame the Russians and demand an immediate apology from President Putin!" the President tweeted.

One reason the numbers keep changing in Georgia is that provisional ballots are getting certified.

Friday, activists with the group MiJente went door-to-door in Gwinnett County reminding voters of the deadline. County officials later extended the deadline in Gwinnett and Dekalb Counties.

Stacey Abrams remains unseen since election night. Once again, her campaign held the press event.

On Friday, they introduced voters who encountered problems at the polls.

One woman, a student from Boston who is registered to vote in DeKalb County, said she never received an absentee ballot despite repeatedly asking for one. Another voter in East Point said he was denied a ballot because he changed his address at least twice prior to Election Day.

The latest numbers from the Secretary of State's office show there aren't enough outstanding provisional ballots to force a runoff.

Kemp tweeted Friday "the race is over and it's time to transition. Enough with the political games."

