WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds press conference

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The White House announced Sunday that President Trump would be holding a press conference at 5:00 p.m.
Earlier Sunday, Trump released a Presidential Message on Yom Kippur, 2020.
The press conference follows Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort.