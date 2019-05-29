PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 24-year-old off-duty officer was killed late Tuesday night after being hit by car in Prince George's County, Md.

Officer Davon McKenzie was riding a motorcycle in the southbound lanes of I-495 at Route 202 around 11 p.m. when he was hit by another car.

After he was hit, McKenzie was thrown from the bike, over the jersey wall, and landed in the northbound lanes of the capital beltway where he was hit by two oncoming vehicles in the northbound lanes, officials said.

He was taken to UM Prince George's Hospital Center where he later died.

"The Prince George's County Police family is brokenhearted at the loss of this young officer and only son," Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said. "He was well respected and loved by his fellow officers. I, on behalf of all of us who were at the hospital and all those who couldn't be, extend our deepest condolences to his family."

Stawinski said McKenzie was described as a "ray of sunshine" by people he worked with, and called him "exceptional."

"He was building bridges, he was communicating, cultivating relationships, he was an example of the very finest policing America has to offer," Stawinski said.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks released the following statement Wednesday morning:

"My heart breaks for this young officer, and his family, who was taken from us far too soon. Officer Davon McKenzie, who took the oath to protect and serve the citizens and residents of Prince George's County more than two years ago, had a bright future ahead of him. I ask that God be with Officer McKenzie’s family and friends, the men and women of our police department, and the members of our community during this time of great sadness. My prayers and thoughts of love, and those of the Prince George’s County community are with each of them."

McKenzie was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. He joined the Prince George's County Police Department in March of 2017.

The local union president described McKenzie as "special" on Wednesday afternoon and said he worked as a school resource officer.

Stawinski thanked the community and local leaders for their support of the policing community during this time, but assured people they will keep doing their jobs.

"We are grieving but I also want my community to know that we are strong," Stawinski said. "And we will stand strong and keep you safe as we work through this difficult moment."

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.