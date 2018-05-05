What's cuter than a new royal baby photo? Two new photos.

Kensington Palace released new photos of Princess Charlotte and her younger brother Prince Louis Saturday.

Both photos were taken by their mother Duchess Kate Middleton at Kensington Palace.

In one photo, Princess Charlotte kisses her newborn brother. The precious moment was captured on her third birthday, May 2.

Prince Louis's solo photo was taken on April 26, just three days after his birth.

Prince Louis is seen at Kensington Palace in a photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge on April 26, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

The young prince, whose full name is Louis Arthur Charles, was born at St. Mary's Hospital in London, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces at birth.

