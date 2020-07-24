76 arrested during Breonna Taylor demonstration in NuLu

A group of protesters blocked E. Market Street, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seventy-six protesters were arrested during a demonstration for Breonna Taylor in NuLu on Friday.

A group of protesters began their march at the Big Four Bridge and continued into the NuLu area where the blocked the 600 block of E. Market St., calling for justice in Taylor's case.

"It was an innocent protest. There was music, people gathered together," Iris Butler, a protester, said.

Butler came to Louisville from Denver to participate in a different protest Friday. She said her group passed NuLu on the way to their hotel and noticed SWAT vehicles on E. Market St.

"We've never seen such a mass amount of people getting arrested. In Denver, they were doing similar snatch and grabs, but here they were just lining up, getting arrested, getting arrested," Butler said.

An LMPD spokesperson said the charges protesters face include obstructing a highway and disorderly conduct. A few people also face charges of assault for throwing water bottles at police.

"What I saw was a bunch of people telling police what's really happening over excessive force. Breonna Taylor died in her house," Butler said.

