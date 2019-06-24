A puppy left behind with an armchair almost starved to death waiting for its owner to return.

Animal control officer Sharon Norton from Brookhaven, Miss. found the emaciated dog and posted its photo to Facebook on Monday.

Norton said the dog was malnourished and wouldn't move from out of the armchair to find food.

Norton left a stern message for whoever left the puppy.

"To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back, slowly starving to death because it was afraid to leave the chair to find food," Norton said on Facebook. "Shame on you for doing this to this puppy... but one day Karma will meet up with you."

WBTV reports the puppy will be sheltered and nursed back to health before being placed into a forever home.