'You are our angel' | Quavo pens heartfelt letter to TakeOff

ATLANTA — Quavo took to Instagram on Saturday morning to break his social media silence on the death of his nephew and fellow Migos bandmate TakeOff, one day after his memorial service at Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

In an emotional and heartfelt letter titled "Dear Take," the Grammy-nominated artist began by reminiscing on the times when the two were kids, when they dreamt about being partners and pro wrestlers in WWE. He described how he had always been on his side since they were little.

"Dear Take, It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together," he began. "Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move..then you followed up right behind me."

He went on to describe TakeOff's true passion for music and the fact that it was his "dream to become a rapper" due to Quavo not knowing what he wanted to do.

Quavo described his nephew's selflessness and that it was TakeOff who truly completed the "triplet flow" and following that, "the rest was history."

"He never worried about titles, credit, or what man got the most shine, that wasn't him," Quavo said. "He didn't care about none of that as long we brought it back home to the family!"

The grieving rapper tried to make sense of TakeOff's death, saying that despite being his nephew, he always wondered what he truly was to him. Now, he said, he finally understands: "You are OUR angel."

You can read the full letter from Quavo to TakeOff on his Instagram page below:

On Friday, hundreds of fans lined up early at State Farm Arena despite rainy weather for TakeOff's funeral services in Atlanta. Big-named artists from all over the music industry showed up to pay tribute, as the memorial featured performances from Justin Bieber, in addition to Atlanta's own Chloe Bailey performing alongside Yolonda Adams. Drake was also in attendance to observe and remember.

Organizers did not release a program ahead of the event or allow media inside. Several fans leaving the event confirmed Bieber and Drake's presence and said Offset and Quavo also spoke during their relative's memorial.

One attendee said that TakeOff's mom, his record label, Drake, and of course the two remaining Migos members shared heartfelt memories. Others that were a part of his personal life and career also paid their final respects.