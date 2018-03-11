CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A local woman's Facebook post is making rounds on social media.

Emily Crosby works near Great Bridge High School. On Thursday she went for a walk on her lunch break when she said she noticed what looked like business cards sprawled out on the cement. She didn’t think anything of it, until someone drove by and threw more cards out of their car window and yelled something at her.

She explained, "Somebody pulled up and I saw them roll their window down a little bit. So I like, stopped and I didn't take my headphones out, and they threw something out the window, but they only cracked the window enough so that I could see their mouth."

On the back of one of the cards, it read, "that no multi-racial society is a healthy society."

"It really offended me. I'm adopted, and my parents are white. I was raised by two white people," she said.

There are no phone numbers listed on the cards, but there are websites. Crosby said she looked them up and said it was even more hurtful.

"I looked to my coworker and I was like, 'This is awful.' And I was like, 'I didn't know they had websites that were legitimate organizations,'" said Crosby.

She is shocked and mad about the incident, but she said it will not stop her from enjoying her lunch break.

"I’m not going to let it intimidate me," she said. "If they threatened me it would be a different thing, but they threw some cards at me."

Crosby didn't file a police report but is thinking about doing so. She said she doesn’t want this happening to anyone else.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WVEC