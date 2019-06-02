Instead of "boy" or "girl", gender neutral babies are known as "theybies". "Theybies" refer to babies without a known sex.

This parenting philosophy means only the parents and trusted caregivers know the baby's anatomy. They believe the gender part comes later and is left up to the child. Ari Dennis is one of those parents.

"We did not assign a sex at birth which means when they were born, they had genitals, we know what they are, we just chose to acknowledge that those genitals don't indicate anything about gender," Dennis said.

Sparrow is a smiling, curious, adorable 11-month-old baby. If you met Sparrow, you might ask if Sparrow is a boy or girl.

The answer -- to be determined.

