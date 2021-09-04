Rapper-actor DMX, known for gruff delivery, dead at 50

DMX made his mark as one of hip-hop’s most recognizable names for his rap artistry and as an actor.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — DMX, the raspy-voiced hip-hop artist who produced the songs “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here)" and who rapped with a trademark delivery that was often paired with growls, barks and “What!” as an ad-lib, has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 50.

The Grammy-nominated performer died after suffering “catastrophic cardiac arrest,” according to the hospital in White Plains, New York, where he died. He was rushed there from his home April 2.