Rapper Kanye West announced Saturday he’s running for president.

WFMY’s 2-Wants-to-Know looked into his chances, and the history of third-party candidates.

West believes he is a strong candidate for president.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West tweeted over the holiday weekend.

With Telsa's Elon Musk quickly replying: "you have my full support."

So far, it's just a tweet.

West hasn't filed a notice to run with the Federal Election Commission, and it would be too late for him to get on your ballot.

Ballotpedia said the deadline for North Carolina was January 6.

In fact, right now only two third party candidates are on the ballot in enough states to get the magic number of electoral college votes if they win.

That's Howie Hawkins of the Green Party – a former candidate for governor in New York and Jo Jorgensen with the libertarian party.

Jorgensen is a professor at Clemson University in South Carolina.

Historically, the odds are stacked against third party candidates.

The one who did the best was Theodore Roosevelt in 1912, who pulled off 27% of the vote, but did not win.

