GREENSBORO, N.C. — This could get ugly. In a release from The Federal Times, the Department of Homeland Security is pushing for an online application process for REAL IDs. Americans have until October 1, 2020 to change their licenses for access to commercial flights, among other privileges.

However, according to the DHS, there are still nearly 100 million eligible Americans who have not received their REAL IDs. In a separate release, the DHS foresees a potential logistical headache for states' Department of Motor Vehicles offices and airports alike.

To avoid future backups, there's now a push to create an online application process, potentially making REAL IDs easier to access across the country.

Homeland Security's statement:

"This DHS initiative that could allow states to move more of the REAL ID application process online is one that we have been advocating for and believe could greatly mitigate challenges we will otherwise face next year. This is one of several policy recommendations we believe are critical as we approach the REAL ID implementation deadline of October 1, 2020, and we look forward to working with Congress and the administration to move this forward."

Information as to when an online application process will be implemented has not yet been provided.

