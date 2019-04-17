An allergy alert and voluntary recall has been issued for a "limited quantity" of Ben & Jerry's Chunky Monkey pints and Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk pints.

Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry's, announced the recall on Monday and said the ice cream may contain tree nuts including almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts that aren't on the ingredient list or allergy information.

Both of the recalled products had labels on the packaging for "contains walnuts" and "may contain other tree nuts."

The recalled Ben & Jerry's Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk product was sold in a tub containing 2.4 gallons, a consumer UPC of 076840104246 and best by date of SEP1520BJ4. The coconut flavor reached consumers through wholesale and scoop shops.

Ben & Jerry's is recalling a limited quantity of its Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk pints, which may inadvertently contain tree notes that aren't declared in the ingredient list.

FDA

The recalled Chunky Monkey pints had a consumer UPC of 076840100354 and best by dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2, or AUG3020BH2. The affected Chunky Monkey products were distributed nationwide and reached consumers through retail stores.

No other products, besides the specific lots listed above, are impacted by this recall.

The recall was issued after an undeclared nut was found during production. The company said its investigation uncovered that the issue stemmed from an error from one of its nut supplies.

While the company said it hasn't received any reports of illness, it's "voluntarily recalling this product out of an abundance of caution."

Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to the undeclared tree nuts could face a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the recalled products.