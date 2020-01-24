KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE 1/27/2020 2:20 p.m. That's a wrap! Megan Clute posted on her Facebook page that she's surpassed her goal of 100 redheads and will now begin working on the book portion of her project.

ORIGINAL STORY: Megan Clute has one requirement for her latest project; you must have red hair.

Born in the Philippines, the Knoxville photographer saw her first redhead after being adopted by a family in Tennessee.

"There were no redheads there at all, so when I came here, I saw my first redhead. She had pale skin, wolf blue eyes. She was just beautiful," Clute recalled.

That fascination she felt as a little girl never faded.

"Every time a redhead walks by me, I'm just like 'Oh My God.' I want to stop them and ask if I can photograph them, but I don't want to sound like a weirdo," Clute laughed.

A couple of months ago, Clute got an idea of how to show everyone else the beauty she sees.

"I said I'm going to create this book because I want people to see the beauty of redheads. You know, all their freckles and everything," Clute said.

She put out a plea on social media for 100 redheads to photograph, hoping to make each one proud to show off their fiery hair color.

Megan Clute sits in front of the black backdrop where she takes the portraits.

WBIR

"I love being able to capture everybody. Being behind the lens and calling them beautiful, they just automatically smile. It's a natural smile, and they feel beautiful," Clute said.

Since beginning her project, Clute has photographed mothers, daughters, twins, friends, young redheads, older redheads. Her only requirement is hair color.

"I've had people from Kentucky come down here to get their picture taken," Clute said.

When she snaps that 100th portrait, she plans to compile them all into a book, so she won't be the only one seeing red anymore.

If you're interested in learning more, you can contact Clute at Megan Clute Photography.