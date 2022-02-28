Airbnb offering free, short-term housing to Afghan, Ukrainian refugees

Hundreds of Afghan refugees are staying in Airbnb homes in N.C. and soon Ukrainians will find refuge in Airbnb homes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands are fleeing Ukraine amid conflict with Russia and they're looking for a place to live.

According to Airbnb.org, Airbnb executives sent letters to leaders in Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania offering support in welcoming refugees within their borders.

As this happens overseas, thousands of refugees are already staying in free housing in the U.S.

In August, Airbnb committed to offering free, temporary housing to over 20,000 Afghan refugees. 600 are in North Carolina and 180 are in Greensboro.

Liz Fusco, spokesperson for Airbnb, said this program began in 2012 when Hurricane Sandy hit. She said they mobilized New York City hosts to provide free housing to those hurricane victims.

Now, over 100,000 people have been helped in anything from natural disasters to frontline workers needing to quarantine during the height of the pandemic.

"I think the value of what Airbnb provides in providing this free housing is really supporting the nonprofit partners who are on the frontlines of helping refugees and resettling into their new community. It's a really an invaluable service for them to have access to housing through Airbnb.org and it makes their jobs easier in being able to provide care to these refugees," Fusco said.

Refugees can stay in an Airbnb for any length of time, but Fusco said the average is about 17-18 days before they're placed in permanent housing.

Fusco said this is all funded through airbnb.org, donations and the generosity of Airbnb hosts. She said more than 7,000 Airbnb hosts volunteered to list their homes for free.

"I think in the face of crisis, when we are seeing gut wrenching images on the news who are just in immediate need and crisis, so many of us ask what we can do to help, and you know becoming an airbnb.org host is a really easy way. If you have the space to share and can help and make a really meaningful impact on someone's life," Fusco said.