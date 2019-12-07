CHICAGO — R. Kelly was arrested Thursday night in Chicago on federal sex trafficking charges, news outlets report.

NBC affiliates in Chicago and New York City, as well as others, are reporting that the 52-year-old singer was taken into custody by New York City police detectives and federal investigators. Two law enforcement officials told the New York station it is expected that he will be brought to the city.

A Chicago public radio criminal justice reporter tweeted that R. Kelly was apprehended in his hometown on charges in a 13-count indictment.

The CBS station in Chicago reports that Kelly’s publicist said he will be holding a press conference with more information Friday morning.

Attempts by WNBC in New York to contact a spokesperson and lawyers for R. Kelly were not immediately successful. Drea Kelly, the singer's ex-wife, had no comment following the arrest, her representative told the station.

The R&B artist, whose real name is Robert Kelly, has been accused of sexual abuse for almost 20 years. He denies ever abusing anyone.

