Reports: Supreme Court nominee had COVID-19 this summer, has recovered

As Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett is now tested daily and most recently tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday morning.

WASHINGTON — Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the summer but has since recovered, according to multiple reports.

The Washington Post was first to report Friday that Barrett tested positive for the coronavirus in the summer, citing three officials familiar with her diagnosis.

Two friends of Barrett confirmed to TIME that the judge had been sick in recent months and was believed to have contracted COVID-19. One told TIME that Barrett had received a positive test result. One source told CNN that Barrett had felt "a little under the weather but recovered."

Barrett was with the president and many others on Saturday when Trump announced she was his pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

The White House said Friday that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus and were suffering “mild symptoms.”

Barrett, who is now tested daily for COVID-19, tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, a White House spokesman said. Barrett has been on Capitol Hill meeting with lawmakers this week.

At least two other people who were at Saturday's White House event have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee said Friday he tested positive after experiencing “symptoms consistent with longtime allergies.” The Utah Republican also met with Barrett on Tuesday in the Capitol. The two sat in chairs that were distanced several feet apart but took a photo before the meeting in which they were closer together. He also spoke to reporters after the meeting, removing his mask in front of the cameras as most lawmakers generally do.