RICHMOND, VA -- If the thought of a baby goat makes you gaga, prepare to gush big time. You and three friends could win the chance to cuddle a bunch of baby goats.

Maymont, an estate that was donated to the City of Richmond and features a variety of programs and facilities, is offering people an opportunity to get up close and personal with its new baby goats.

If you donate to the Adopt an Animal program, Maymont will enter you into its contest to cuddle with the babies. In order to qualify for the entry, you have to make your donation by May 18.

Maymont will select three winners of the goat-cuddling contest. (Each one, then, can invite three friends to the farm with him/her.) The winners will be chosen at random, and Maymont will notify them by email on May 21.

Complete contest rules are on Maymont's website.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WVEC