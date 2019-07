UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A roller coaster got stuck at the top of a dip at a Six Flags in Maryland on Thursday night..

Aerial footage from about 8 p.m. showed people seated on the ride at the top of a dip. Workers walked to them on the catwalk, then eventually helped everyone out of their seats and to safety.

Local fire department officials said they were not responding to the scene.

This story has been updated.