Rocket set to launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility Sept. 11

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Aug. 19, 2021.

Countdown to liftoff! A two-stage suborbital-sounding rocket is set to launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility this Saturday.

NASA will launch a Terrier-Improved Malemute rocket between 4 and 7 p.m. EDT. If Saturday doesn't work out, they'll try again Sunday.

The flight is part of HOT Shot, a program of the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. They're trying to collect scientific data to benefit aerospace research and inform future designs for nuclear weapons.

Live coverage of the launch will begin at 3:40 p.m. on Wallops' YouTube channel. You can also follow launch updates on Wallops' Facebook and Twitter pages.

The launch is expected to be visible from Virginia's Eastern Shore, as well as Maryland and southern Delaware.

The visitor center at Wallops won't be open for people to watch in-person.