Just two days before the Super Bowl is set to air on FOX, Roku says it's planning to remove FOX apps from its streaming service.

Roku explained on its website that the company's distribution agreement with FOX expires on Friday. The statement added that if a new agreement can't be reached, "we will be forced to remove FOX channels from the Roku platform because we can’t distribute content without an agreement."

That means Roku customers planning to stream the Super Bowl on the FOX NOW or FOX Sports app may be left scrambling for a back-up option.

The seven Fox channels that are set to be pulled down are Fox Now, Fox Sports, Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Soccer, Big Ten Network and Fox Nation, according to the Verge.

In response, Fox called Roku's threat a "naked effort to use its customers as pawns."

"Roku’s tactics are a poorly timed negotiating ploy, fabricating a crisis with no thought for the alarm it generated among its own customers. Even if Roku unilaterally decides to remove FOX apps, savvy Roku customers know Super Bowl LIV on FOX will be ubiquitously available through streaming providers, FOX apps on the biggest streaming platforms and our website," FOX said in a statement to multiple media outlets.

Roku added that even if it does pull the apps, customers could watch the Super Bowl through other paid streaming options like fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + LiveTV, and YouTube TV.

While customers have to pay for those options, most offer seven-day free trials, so fans can sign up and cancel after the game is over.

Another way to watch the game on Roku without FOX is by simply downloading the NFL's app. It'll be offering a free HD stream of the game, but the video won't be in 4K.

It's entirely possible that Roku and FOX could still come to an agreement before the Super Bowl begins, but it's good to have back-up options ready.