LONDON, UK — The youngest member of Britain's royal family, Archie Mountabatten-Windsor, is being christened in a private family ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The 2-month-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be baptized Saturday in a private chapel at the castle by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England.

He will wear a lace and satin christening gown that was also used for his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan's decision to keep Archie's godparents private sparks controversy

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release new photo of Archie for Father's Day

Parents Prince Harry and Meghan have faced criticism for not giving the public a glimpse of the event and declining to reveal the names of Archie's godparents. The couple plans to release official photos of the baptism later.

Archie was born May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.