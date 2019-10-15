SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fire Department firefighter Greg Garza died after a Tuesday morning accident, Fire Chief Charles Hood said.
The incident took place while a crew with SAFD was responding to a fire at the Comfort Suites on Live Oak Street near downtown.
"We practice random acts of kindness every day as a fire department. We appreciate the thoughts and the condolences," Hood said.
The San Antonio community has come together to mourn the loss of a hero:
@SATXFire Chief Hood confirms Greg Garza, a 17 yr veteran with the department died this morning after being hit by a vehicle while he was on duty. 🙏 for #SAFD and Garza's family. #kens5eyewitness
Our thoughts and prayers for the San Antonio Fire Department. Please pray for our red line family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Repost @sanantoniopd ・・・ We want to express our deepest condolences to the family of...