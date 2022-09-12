San Diego's last Tuskegee Airman dies at 94

Nelson Robinson was an aviation mechanic. He later became a pilot and engineer.

SAN DIEGO — Nelson Robinson, San Diego's last surviving Tuskegee Airman, died Tuesday at 94.

Robinson enlisted in the US Army Air Corps in 1946. He was a flight crew chief assigned to the 99th Fighter Squadron, known as the Tuskegee Airmen.

"What made me admire him, he was so humble. People would thank him for his service. He would say 'Thank you,' because that’s how humble and kind he was," said Ron Lacey, the spokesperson for the General Benjamin Davis San Diego Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group that Robinson founded.

It continues its legacy as the nation's first African-American military aviator.

Lacey said they speak at several schools.

"[Robinson] would sing this fighting song and entertain the audiences. He was just a darling and a legacy within himself," he said.

Robinson trained at the segregated all-black base near Tuskegee, Alabama, before heading off for duty.

He spoke to CBS 8 in 1996.

"Segregation isn't just not being able to sit in the front row," he said. "Segregation is also 'Don't give them credit for doing anything constructive. Show the bad stuff, never the good stuff.'"

Robinson helped pave the way for others.

Though he's originally from Kansas, he made San Diego his home. According to Lacey, he lived in Chula Vista and then National City.

"We did a birthday celebration for his 94th birthday, and they were still kissing," said Lacey. "He’s just a darling of a person. We’re going to miss him so much. I hope we can honor him by continuing to talk about his legacy and the other Tuskegee Airmen."

He was married for more than 60 years to his wife, Leona, the love of his life.