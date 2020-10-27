'Saved by the Bell' trailer features Zach and Kelly's reboot debut

The new trailer for the "Saved by the Bell" reboot features the first look at Zack and Kelly's return to Bayside.

Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski are back at Bayside in the official trailer for the upcoming "Saved by the Bell" reboot.

In the reboot of the 1990s sitcom, Zack Morris (played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is now the governor of California and gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools. So, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The reboot also stars original "Saved by the Bell" cast members Mario Lopez (AC Slater), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano), and Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski).

The trailer introduces the newest generation of Bayside students, including Morris's son Mac and Jessie's son Jamie.

The series will premiere Nov. 25 on Peacock, NBC's new streaming service.

The trailer also has several nostalgic callbacks to the original series, including a scenes at the Max, the diner where the Bayside gang frequented throughout the show.

A previous teaser trailer featured a nod to one of the show's most memorable story lines, Jessie Spano and caffeine pills.

"Are those caffeine pills?" Spano asked a bewildered student. "At first they're so exciting and then it gets even more exciting but after that it gets so scary. And in the end, you ruin your girl group's shot at a recording contract."