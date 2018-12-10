PINE HILLS, FL – A school bus carrying students to school in Florida plunged into a backyard swimming pool.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the bus which was carrying nine students was involved with a crash with a Jeep before it ended up in the pool.

The school bus traveled into a yard and through a fence before nosediving into the pool.

"It made a really loud bang," neighbor Bill Varhol said.

The school bus driver told troopers the Jeep swerved to avoid a dead cat in the road, which caused the school bus to drive off the road.

However, the driver of the Jeep claims the school bus was driving around a pickup truck parked on the side of the road, when it veered across the double yellow line into the eastbound lane.

The pool’s owner helped rescue the children and the driver on the bus. Students on the bus were not injured.

Troopers plan to review surveillance video from on board the school bus to help determine the cause of the crash.

