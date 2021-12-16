School districts, law enforcement aware of ‘National school threat’ TikTok warning

If you see a threatening message, you are urged to report it to law enforcement rather than continue sharing it on social media.

A growing number of school districts nationwide are stepping up security Friday as they respond to non-specific threats that have gone viral on social media and appear to have originated on TikTok.

Several school districts and law enforcement agencies in the Piedmont Triad are aware of the national threat.

Remember if you see a threatening message to report it to law enforcement rather than continuing to share it on social media.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to several school districts in the area including Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Alamance-Burlington Schools.

The following school districts have released the following statements already in response to the TikTok trend.

YADKIN COUNTY SCHOOLS RESPONDS

Schools across the United States have been made aware of a "national threat" of bomb or gun threats on December 17, 2021. This is coming after a TikTok trend emerged that said there would be numerous acts of school violence on December 17.



We are aware of this TikTok trend, as is law enforcement. These threats are deemed not credible. They are happening in many communities across the US. However, we will continue to monitor social media and consult with law enforcement.



YCS administration reiterates that students or individuals who make threats of violence on educational grounds will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

STOKES COUNTY SCHOOLS RESPONDS

The Stokes County Schools addressed parents’ concerns earlier Thursday night by releasing the following:

Stokes County Schools is aware of a troubling social media post that has been shared widely today on the social media platform TikTok.

The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, December 17, 2021.

The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district, or even North Carolina.

While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are working with the Sheriff’s department, and classes will continue as normal tomorrow, December 17, 2021.

The safety of students and staff is our priority, and we take all threats to our schools seriously.

We encourage parents to speak with your child and monitor their use of social media, including TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook.

Many threats against schools originate on these platforms. We ask that you, as our partner in your child’s education, alert us to any perceived threats.

If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member.

We all have extremely important roles in providing a safe learning environment for your child.

Thank you to community members for reaching out and helping to keep us informed of posts such as these.

SURRY COUNTY SCHOOLS RESPONDS

Surry County Schools is aware of a troubling social media post that has been shared widely today on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, December 17, 2021.

The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation, and classes will continue as normal tomorrow, December 17, 2021.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is aware of this situation and collaborating with school staff. The safety of students and staff is our first priority. We are taking all necessary precautions, increasing the visibility of staff members and have requested additional law enforcement officers on school campuses tomorrow.

We are encouraging parents to speak with your child and monitor their use of social media, including TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook. Many threats against schools originate on these platforms. We ask that you, as our partner in your child’s education, alert us to any perceived threats.

If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member.

We all have extremely important roles in providing a safe learning environment for your child. Thank you to community members for reaching out and helping to keep us informed of posts such as these.

REPORT, DON'T REPOST

Law enforcement asks that you contact them instead of sharing possible threats online.

"SAY SOMETHING" PROGRAM

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Thursday their district is joining others across the state in launching a new anonymous reporting system called “Say Something.” According to the district, the program helps train staff and students about the warning signs and signals, especially with social media, of individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others. It also provides anonymous ways information can be shared with school leaders and law enforcement via a crisis center that is monitored 24/7.

The announcement made Thursday wasn't in connection with the TikTok threat challenge. It's part of a new ongoing reporting program.

HOW TO REPORT

You can report vis the school’s mobile app, website, or the hotline. You can also call the hotline at 1-844-5-SAYNOW.