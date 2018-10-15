Sears Holdings plans to close another 142 unprofitable stores, as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, on top of 46 store closings announced in August.
Liquidation sales at the additional stores are expected to begin within two weeks, according to a court filing.
"As we look toward the holiday season, Sears and Kmart stores remain open for business and our dedicated associates look forward to serving our members and customers," Sears chairman Eddie Lampert said in a statement.
The company has 687 stores remaining, including Kmart locations.
It's possible more stores – even all stores – could end up closing if the company fails to reach a viable restructuring agreement in bankruptcy.
The company has closed several hundred stores in recent years as it tries to stabilize its finances amid deteriorating sales. The most recent round, announced Aug. 23, involved plans to close 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears locations in November.
Here is the list of 142 new store closings, according to the court filing. (In parentheses: other entities listed as lease assignee or co-tenants):
Kmart
Arkansas
2821 East Main St Russellville, AR 72801-9801
California
215 W Hanford/Armona Rd Lemoore, CA 93245-2302
1351 E Hatch Rd Modesto, CA 95351-5010
375 E Alessandro Blvd Riverside, CA 92508-2463
3247 W Noble Ave Visalia, CA 93277-1841
912 County Line Rd Delano, CA 93215-3823
2530 S Euclid Ave Ontario, CA 91762-6619
3968-A Missouri Flat Road Placerville, CA 95667-5240
Florida
900 N W 76 Boulevard Gainesville, FL 32606-6747
12350 Sw 8Th Street Miami, FL 33184-1510 (Goodwill)
Georgia
400 Crosstown Road Peachtree City, GA 30269-2915
6239 Turner Lake Road Covington, GA 30014-2064
Illinois
3701 Broadway St Quincy, IL 62301-3721 (Ruby Tuesday)
4210 N Harlem Ave Norridge, IL 60706-1277
5000 23Rd Ave Moline, IL 61265-4599
Indiana
430 W Ridge Rd Griffith, IN 46319-1095 (El Centro Mall)
723 3rd Ave Jasper, IN 47546-3639
Iowa
2803 E Kanesville Blvd Council Bluffs, IA 51503-1004
1111 N 2nd Cherokee, IA 51012-1287
2307 Superior Webster City, IA 50595-3165
Kansas
400 South Broadway Salina, KS 67401-4005
7836 State Ave Kansas City, KS 66112-2417
Kentucky
600 C W Stevens Blvd Grayson, KY 41143-1190
Northridge S/C Us Hwy 127 Russell Springs, KY 42642-4559
Louisiana
7000 Veterans Memorial Metairie, LA 70003-4497
Maine
417 Main Street Madawaska, ME 04756-1197
Maryland
835 Solomons Island Rd N Prince Frederick, MD 20678-3912
6163 Oxon Hill Road Oxon Hill, MD 20745-3108
Michigan
06600 M-66 North Charlevoix, MI 49720-9505
1025 M-24 Lake Orion, MI 48360-1429
Missouri
2901-5 N Belt Hwy St. Joseph, MO 64506-2006
7100 NW Prairie View Rd Kansas City, MO 64151-1630 (Zeller Auto Repair)
1 Flower Valley Shp Ctr Florissant, MO 63033-1644
New Jersey
779 Delsea Dr N Glassboro, NJ 08028-1435
New York
987 Route 6 Mahopac, NY 10541-1709
8363 Lewiston Road Batavia, NY 14020-1236
2590 Military Rd Niagara Falls, NY 14304-1506
349 Orchard Park Rd West Seneca, NY 14224-2634
93 West Campbell Rd Schenectady, NY 12306-6800
North Carolina
1530 East Broad Street Statesville, NC 28625-4302
4500 Western Blvd Raleigh, NC 27606-1814 (Choice Auto Repair)
1001 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28806-3643
Ohio
15891 State Rt 170 East Liverpool, OH 43920-9633
17840 Bagley Rd Middleburg Heights, OH 44130-3401
Oregon
3955 S W Murray Blvd Beaverton, OR 97005-2316 (Glowing Greens LLC)
Pennsylvania
720 Clairton Blvd/Rte 51 Pleasant Hills, PA 15236-4517
528 W Plank Road Altoona, PA 16602-2802
1502 South Fourth St Allentown, PA 18103-4949 (Floreff LLC & Nathan & Alison LLC)
1000 Nutt Rd Phoenixville, PA 19460-2200
1170 Mae Street Hummelstown, PA 17036-9185
100 Tarentum Rd New Kensington, PA 15068-4670
1180 Walnut Bottom Rd Carlisle, PA 17013-9160
3205 Lincoln Hwy Thorndale, PA 19372-1012
111 Hulst Dr, Ste 722 Matamoras, PA 18336-2115
South Carolina
129 West Butler Avenue Mauldin, SC 29662-2534 (Mauldin at Butler LLC)
2302 Cherry Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732-2165
Tennessee
6909 Maynardville Pike Ne Knoxville, TN 37918-5325
Virginia
6364 Springfield Plaza Springfield, VA 22150-3431
118 Waller Mill Rd Williamsburg, VA 23185-2946 (New Oriental Crafts LLC)
2712 W Main St Waynesboro, VA 22980-1618
Washington
1001 E Sunset Drive Bellingham, WA 98226-3510
West Virginia
1701 4Th Ave W Charleston, WV 25387-2415
Wyoming
4000 East 2nd Street Casper, WY 82609-2385
Sears
Alabama
1001 Rainbow Dr Gadsden, AL 35901-5376
Arizona
2250 El Mercado Loop Sierra Vista, AZ 85635-5204
3150 S 4Th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364-8104
6515 E Southern Ave Mesa/East, AZ 85206-3711
7611 W Thomas Rd Phoenix-Desert Sky, AZ 85033-5433
3177 Chandler Village Dr Chandler, AZ 85226-
California
1700 Stoneridge Dr Pleasanton, CA 94588- (Lands' End)
100 Santa Rosa Plz Santa Rosa, CA 95401-6381 (Lands' End)
3333 Bristol St Costa Mesa, CA 92626-1811 (Lands' End)
1011 W Olive Ave Merced, CA 95348-2422
5901 Florin Rd Florin, CA 95823-2302
3751 S Dogwood Ave El Centro, CA 92243-
100 Vintage Faire Mall Modesto, CA 95356-0559
100 Los Cerritos Mall Cerritos, CA 90703-5421
1401 N Montebello Blvd Montebello, CA 90640-2584
3001 Ming Ave Bakersfield, CA 93304-4145
Colorado
10785 W Colfax Ave Lakewood, CO 80215-3807
7001 S University Blvd Centennial, CO 80122-1599 (Lands' End)
Connecticut
1201 Boston Post Rd Sp 2095 Milford, CT 06460- (Lands' End)
850 Hartford Tnpk Waterford, CT 06385- (Lands' End Inc.)
Florida
733 N Highway 231 Panama City, FL 32405-5302
300 Mary Esther Blvd Mry Est/Ft Wltn Bch, FL 32569-1693
1050 S Babcock St Melbourne, FL 32901-3022
3800 Us Highway 98 N Ste 500 Lakeland, FL 33809-3824
303 Us Hwy 301 Blvd W Bradenton, FL 34205-7991
3100 Sw College Rd Ste 300 Ocala, FL 34474-8449
Idaho
460 N Milwaukee St Boise, ID 83704-9122
Illinois
3340 Mall Loop Dr Joliet, IL 60431-1057
Indiana
1251 Us Highway 31 N Greenwood, IN 46142-4503
6780 W Washington St Indianapolis, IN 46241-2999
3401 S Us Highway 41 Terre Haute, IN 47802-4154
Kentucky
4807 Outer Loop Louisville-Okolona, KY 40219-3200
2625 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42104-4477
Maryland
15700 Emerald Way Bowie, MD 20716-2200
400 N Center St Westminster, MD 21157-5140
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044-3341 (Lands' End)
Massachusetts
1235 Worcester Rd & Natick, MA 01760 (Lands' End)
Michigan
900 Briarwood Cir Ann Arbor, MI 48108-1618 (Lands' End)
2100 Southfield Rd Lincoln Park, MI 48146-2250
Minnesota
425 Rice St St Paul, MN 55103-2123
12431 Wayzata Blvd Minnetonka, MN 55305-1925 (Lands' End)
Nevada
1245 W Warm Springs Rd Henderson, NV 89014-8740
New Hampshire
50 Fox Run Rd Ste 74 Portsmouth, NH 03801-2858 (Lands' End)
New Jersey
1500 Highway 35 Middletown, NJ 07748-1831 (Lands' End)
1750 Deptford Center Rd Deptford, NJ 08096-5282 (Lands' End)
New Mexico
6600 Menaul Blvd Ne Ste 700 Coronado, NM 87110-3447
New York
75 W Route 59 Ste 100 Nanuet, NY 10954-2701 (Lands' End)
1111 Franklin Ave Garden City, NY 11530-1617 (Lands' End)
600 Lee Blvd Yorktown Hts, NY 10598-1142
Rt 394 & Hunt Blvd Lakewood, NY 14750
North Carolina
703 N Berkeley Blvd Goldsboro, NC 27534-3444
400 Cross Creek Mall Fayetteville, NC 28303-7244
11033 Carolina Place Pkwy Pineville, NC 28134-8370 (Lands' End)
Ohio
5320 Youngstown Rd Niles, OH 44446
Oklahoma
6929 S Memorial Dr Tulsa Woodland Hls, OK 74133-2035
3201 W Main St Norman, OK 73072-4847
Oregon
827 Lancaster Dr Ne Salem (Lancaster), OR 97301-2929
9800 Sw Washington Square Rd Washington Sq, OR 97223-4455 (Lands' End)
Pennsylvania
880 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15223-1319
5522 Shaffer Rd Ste 129 Dubois, PA 15801-3304
100 Neshaminy Mall Bensalem/ Crnwls Hts, PA 19020-1607
2300 E Lincoln Hwy Langhrn /Oxford Vly, PA 19047-1824 (Lands' End)
Tennessee
7600H Kingston Pike West Town, TN 37919-5604 (Lands' End)
2800 N Germantown Prkway Cordova, TN 38133 (Lands' End Inc.)
2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd Clarksville, TN 37040-5011
2100 Hamilton Place Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37421-6006
Texas
7508 N Navarro St Victoria, TX 77904-2654
2901 S Capitol Of Texas Hwy Austin/Barton Creek, TX 78746-8101
3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd Southwest Ctr, TX 75237-2504
2501 Irving Mall Irving, TX 75062-5161
6301 Nw Loop 410 Ingram, TX 78238-3824
1000 E 41st Austin, TX 78751-4859
6002 Slide Rd Lubbock, TX 79414-8555
2002 S Expy 83 Harlingen, TX 78552-
2605 Preston Rd Frisco, TX 75034-9434
Virginia
100 Newmarket Fair Mall Hampton, VA 23605-1406
Washington
3500 S Meridian Ste 900 Puyallup, WA 98373-3722
West Virginia
9520 Mall Rd Westover/Morgantown, WV 26501-8524
Wyoming
701 Se Wyoming Blvd Casper, WY 82609-4213