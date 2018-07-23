The award for the best big city to live in this year goes to Seattle, according to a study conducted by WalletHub.

The annual study ranks the 62 largest U.S. cities by comparing factors like affordability, health, safety and education. Each city got a total score out of 100.

After being the runner-up in 2017, Seattle topped this year's list with a score of 63.63. It gained top scores for economy and education/health, according to the credit score website.

Virginia Beach, which was the top rated 2017 city, came in second this year with a score of 63.27. Researchers noted its high homeownership rates, low poverty levels, and low rate of violent crime.

Here are the top 20 cities on the list:

Seattle, WA Virginia Beach, VA Austin, TX San Francisco, CA San Diego, CA Honolulu, HI Portland, OR San Jose, CA Colorado Springs, CO New York, NY Minneapolis, MN Denver, CO Las Vegas, NV Raleigh, NC Mesa, AZ Tampa, FL Pittsburgh, PA Washington, DC Omaha, NE Charlotte, NC

Source: WalletHub

You can see the full report with all 62 cities on Wallethub's website.

