WASHINGTON — Further roiling Richmond after a week of scandal, lawyers alleged Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax raped a classmate at Duke University in 2000.

The law firm representing the woman sent a letter detailing the allegations to Virginia state lawmakers, further plunging the capital into chaos.

"We serve as council for Meredith Watson, who was raped by Justin Fairfax in 2000," the letter begins. "Mr. Fairfax’s attack was premeditated and aggressive. The two were friends, but never dated or had any romantic relationship."

Fairfax could not be immediately reached for comment, but has denied a sexual assault allegation levied earlier in the week by Stanford fellow Dr. Vanessa Tyson.

This is the second woman to accuse Fairfax of sexual misconduct in a week.

"At this time, Ms. Watson is reluctantly coming forward out of a strong sense of civic duty and her belief that those seeking or serving in public office should be of the highest character,” Friday's statement continues.

“She has no interest in becoming a media personality or reliving the trauma that has greatly affected her life. Similarly, she is not seeking any financial damages.”

The title of the letter makes Ms. Watson's views clear, headed in bold with the statement, "Request for Resignation of Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax."

Fairfax is Virginia's second-highest ranking elected official, and has resisted calls to step down in the wake of gender and racial reckoning in Richmond.

